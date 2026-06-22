Martyr Nasrallah Prominent Example of Civilization-Building Leadership in Contemporary Era

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A scientific seminar titled "The Model of Civilization-Building Leadership in the Mirror of the Prophetic and Alawite Conduct; A Comparative Study with the Performance of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah" was held on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Qom under the auspices of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Institute and in cooperation with the Omana al-Rasul Scientific Congress.

In this seminar, Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Saeed Najati, as the presenter, by explaining the theoretical framework of his paper, sought to demonstrate the relationship between the model of leadership in the conduct of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.) and the contemporary experience of Islamic resistance in Lebanon, and cited Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah as a prominent example of the extension of the civilization-building leadership model of the Islamic Revolution.

Hojat al-Islam Najati, at the outset of his remarks, referring to the motivation for writing this research, said that this work, more than being merely an academic discussion, stems from devotion and concern for the luminous domain of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and is an effort to introduce the various dimensions of his personality and struggles.

He added that this research seeks to show that the experience of the Islamic Revolution in the field of civilization-building leadership is not a limited and temporary experience, but rather a verifiable, repeatable, and extendable experience throughout history.

Hojat al-Islam Najati stated that although it would have been appropriate to first speak in detail about the principle of the complete model of this type of leadership, namely the Prophetic and Alawite conduct, this paper has attempted, relying on those very foundations, to re-examine a concrete and contemporary example in the personality and performance of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah.

Stating that the main feature of this research is the civilization-building perspective on the issue of leadership, he said that in this paper, the theory of "new Islamic civilization" has been considered as the basis of analysis, and accordingly, the political conduct of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.) has been examined not only at the level of administering society, but also in the horizon of building civilization.

According to him, this approach is based on several presuppositions, including that civilization is a living, dynamic, and developable phenomenon, that it can be influenced and guided toward the desired outcome, and that the desired Islamic civilization has still not reached the horizon of full realization.

Fundamental Components of the Civilization-Building Leadership Model

He then, referring to the fundamental components of "civilization-building leadership," said that in the final version of the paper, these components have been categorized into several main axes, at the forefront of which is monotheism and God-centeredness.

According to him, monotheism is not only the foundation of all other components, but on the other hand, it is itself deepened and institutionalized through these components, and for this reason, it can be considered the main rule of the pyramid of civilization-building leadership.

Hojat al-Islam Najati, referring to the conduct of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Amir al-Mu'minin (a.s.), stated that the call to God, servitude, the monotheistic orientation of government and jihad, as well as the divine perspective on all spheres of individual and social life, are clearly seen in the Prophetic and Alawite conduct.

He added that this God-centeredness is also clearly manifested in the Alawite conduct in supplications, sermons, the manner of confronting power, and even in the midst of the battlefield.

Hojat al-Islam Najati considered belief in the Hereafter as the second important component of this model and said that without a genuine belief in the Hereafter, many of the hardships, struggles, sacrifices, and heavy responsibilities on the path of religious government and divine jihad lose their profound meaning.

He introduced submission to the Wali (divine authority) as the third pillar of the civilization-building leadership model and added that the issue of Wilayah in the Prophetic and Alawite conduct is not merely a marginal or historical matter, but rather the pillar of guiding and organizing the nation.

Hojat al-Islam Najati also mentioned rationality, innovation, and attention to technology as another central component and said that in the Prophetic conduct, attention to new tools and the use of new methods in defensive, social, and managerial fields is clearly evident.

He enumerated the establishment of justice, courage and pursuit of martyrdom, belief in the people and seeking their participation, ethics and dignity-centeredness, as well as sustainable institution-building, as other pillars of this model.

Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and the Extension of the Civilization-Building Leadership Model

Hojat al-Islam Najati then, entering the comparative section of the discussion, considered Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah as a clear example of the extension of this model in the contemporary era, and with a brief review of his life, said that the Sayed of Resistance was born in 1960, went to Najaf Ashraf in his adolescence to study religious sciences, entered political activity from his early youth, and later, in the path of the formation and leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon, became one of the most influential figures in the Islamic world.

Hojat al-Islam Najati, regarding the component of monotheism-centeredness in the conduct of Martyr Nasrallah, said that in Hezbollah's literature, divine duty, servitude, and God's will are introduced as the basis of the resistance movement, and this issue is clearly reflected in the speeches of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah.

He explained that in this view, resistance is a divine duty arising from faith, certainty, trust in God, and readiness for sacrifice.

He then addressed the issue of rationality and the use of technology in Hezbollah's experience and said that attention to modern knowledge, planning, training, education, organization, equipping, and the use of modern technologies in military, intelligence, media, and communication fields have been among the prominent features of Hezbollah's performance during the leadership of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah.

Hojat al-Islam Najati, in another part of his remarks, referred to structural justice-building in Hezbollah's experience and said that one of the lesser-seen dimensions of this movement is the effort to reduce deprivation, develop social justice, and provide public services among the underprivileged classes of Lebanon.

He considered the establishment of institutions in the fields of medical services, relief, reconstruction, support for families of martyrs, care for the underprivileged, creation of cultural and educational centers, and organization of some environmental and service-related issues as examples of this approach.

Hojat al-Islam Najati concluded by emphasizing that Hezbollah's experience in Lebanon is a sign of the potential for plurality and extension of the model arising from the Islamic Revolution, and said that this experience demonstrates that the civilization-building leadership model based on faith, Wilayah, rationality, justice, dignity, belief in the people, and institution-building can be reproduced in different historical and geographical conditions and leave real and lasting effects.

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