UK Poll Results: Public Acknowledgment of Prejudice against Muslims / Public Supports Equality, Politicians at Odds!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The results of a national survey in the United Kingdom show that a majority of the country's citizens acknowledge that Muslims face discrimination and prejudice, and support government action to address it. These findings come at a time when debates over equality laws and anti-discrimination policies have become one of the central axes of political disputes in the country.

According to this survey, conducted with the participation of two thousand people and commissioned by the Muslim Council of Britain and the British Future think tank, 63 percent of respondents believe that Muslims in the UK face prejudice, and 61 percent also support government action to combat anti-Muslim discrimination. These figures indicate that a supportive approach to countering Islamophobia aligns with the prevailing attitude in society.

Political Controversy over the Equality Act

The release of these results coincides with recent positions taken by the leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch. She has promised to scrap the "public sector equality duty"—a provision under the Equality Act that requires public bodies, including the police and hospitals, to consider promoting equality, preventing discrimination, and fostering social cohesion in their functions. The Reform UK party has also announced that it intends to repeal the entire Equality Act and ban diversity and inclusion-based recruitment or training programs.

In this same context, a separate survey of one thousand Muslims was also conducted. Although this part of the research was carried out before the recent unrest in Belfast and the violent incidents following the murder of Henry Nowak, the findings show that 69 percent of Muslim women had already felt less secure due to a far-right rally in 2025—a rally that was accompanied by a large turnout in central London and the chanting of anti-Muslim slogans.

Direct Experience of Discrimination in Daily Life

In the report "Understanding Anti-Muslim Hostility: Foundations for Action," which published the results of this research, Aqila Ahmed, Executive Director of the Muslim Council of Britain, described the findings as "very concerning." However, she emphasized that "the majority of British society understands that prejudice against Muslims exists and supports action to tackle it." She added, "The majority of people in this country are decent and responsible individuals who want to live peacefully alongside their neighbors."

According to data from this research, conducted online by Number Cruncher Politics, over half of Muslims have experienced religious discrimination in the past year, yet three-quarters of them still consider the UK a good place for Muslims to live.

Statistical details show that one-quarter of Muslims have encountered discriminatory behavior in public spaces such as streets or public transport. Nineteen percent said they had faced prejudice in the workplace or in institutions such as the healthcare system, and 34 percent reported experiencing discrimination on social media.

At the broader societal level, the results also indicate that one in six British citizens holds "intense and persistently hostile" views toward Muslims—views that include support for discriminatory policies such as deportation or the organization of violent protest rallies outside places of worship.

Warning about the Normalization of Hostile Attitudes

Sunder Katwala, Director of the British Future think tank, expressing concern over these findings, said, "The majority of people do not agree with these views, but if this trend continues unchecked, there is a risk of such attitudes becoming normalized in society." He emphasized that protecting freedom of speech is essential, but at the same time, citizens must also be protected from hatred and hostility, and this issue should not become a polarized political battleground.

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