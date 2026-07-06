London Police Arrest 84-Year-Old Priest at Palestine Action Rally

AhlulBayt News Agency: London police have arrested an 84-year-old priest, Sue Parfitt, for expressing support at a rally for Palestine Action.

Parfitt, a retired Anglican priest and former nun from Henbury, was arrested by London police on Sunday.

Police arrested Parfitt, along with about a dozen Palestine Action protesters, for expressing support for the banned group.

The arrests came as Palestine Action protesters staged the rally to mark one year since the UK imposed a ban on the group under new anti-terrorism legislation.

At the peak of the Israeli genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Action supporters stormed a UK-based Israeli arms manufacturer supplying weapons to the occupation forces.

Before the arrests, protesters held a banner reading, "Saving Lives is Not Terrorism", representing a campaign running by the same title.

Parfitt addressed the protesters through a megaphone, saying, “So, what can I do at my age and my frailty? Very little.

"I do what I can to support the Palestinians.

“One of the best things that I can do is to support the organization known as Palestine Action, because they have been brave enough to, some of them, to smash up the weapons that are producing the genocide.

“So, I ask you too, to support Palestine Action.”

After this, Parfitt, who was wearing a clerical collar and crucifix, was arrested by police who searched her bag, finding a Bible and a newspaper, among other items

Last year, the ban on Palestine Action was announced in June and came into effect in July.

Protest organizers said the London police were escalating the crackdown on the pro-Palestinian group by making the recent arrests under Section 12, which carries a hefty 14-year prison sentence.

The spokesperson said the best way the police could discharge their duty right now would be to target the British factories of Elbit Systems.

“In the meantime, the ongoing attempt to silence peaceful opposition to genocide will continue to backfire.”

Elbit Systems is the main supplier of drones to the Israeli regime forces killing the defenseless Gazan people.

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