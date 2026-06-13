UK judge brands Palestine Action activists ‘terrorists’ for storming Israeli weapons company

AhlulBayt News Agency: In yet another blatant example of Western complicity with the Zionist regime, a UK judge has ruled that four Palestine Action activists have a “terrorist connection” for storming a British site of the Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.

The ruling by Justice Jeremy Johnson was delivered as hundreds of Palestine Action supporters held a demonstration outside Woolwich Crown Court in south-east London on Friday.

Metropolitan Police arrested 107 peaceful protesters who had gathered to support the activists.

In August 2024 -- at the height of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza -- Charlotte Head (30), Samuel Corner (23), Leona Kamio (30), and Fatema Rajwani (21) carried out a courageous direct action at Elbit Systems’ factory near Bristol.

They inflicted approximately £1.2 million in damage to military equipment destined for the occupying Israeli forces, aiming to disrupt the flow of weapons used to slaughter defenseless Palestinian civilians and to pressure for the closure of this Israeli arms factory operating on British soil.

However, the judge declared that the damage “had a terrorist connection” because the activists are linked to Palestine Action, the pro-Palestinian direct-action group that the UK government had proscribed as a “terrorist organization” in July 2025.

Notably, the High Court later ruled this proscription unlawful in February 2026 -- a decision the British government is still appealing, while keeping the ban in force.

Under the legislation, even membership in or public support for the group is now a criminal offense in the UK, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Because of the judge’s “terrorist connection” ruling, the four activists will be denied normal early release provisions.

Instead, a Parole Board will assess their supposed “risk to the public” before they can be freed.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk strongly condemned the UK’s misuse of counter-terrorism laws against pro-Palestinian activists, describing it as disproportionate and a threat to fundamental freedoms of expression and assembly.

This case exposes the hypocrisy of the British establishment: it shields Israeli war criminals and their arms suppliers while criminalizing peaceful citizens who dare to resist the machinery of genocide.

True terrorism is the Zionist regime’s daily massacre of Palestinians -- not the brave actions taken to stop the weapons flow. The resistance continues.

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