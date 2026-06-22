Israeli Minister: Ceasefire Not Mean Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon; Military Presence in Security Zone Will Continue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yisrael Katz, the Minister of War of the Zionist regime, announced that the regime's army will not withdraw from what it calls the security zone in southern Lebanon, and that the military presence in these areas will continue.

He also claimed that there are no restrictions on the activities of the Zionist regime's army forces in Lebanon to confront what he described as threats, and emphasized that the declaration of a ceasefire will not mean abandoning current military positions.

This stance comes at a time when over the past hours, reports had been published of a relative reduction in clashes and a temporary halt to widespread attacks on southern Lebanon. However, the new statements by Zionist officials indicate that Tel Aviv intends to maintain its field presence and continue operational control over some border areas.

Earlier, Zionist media had reported that an order for a temporary halt to military operations had been issued without withdrawing forces from established positions, and that the army would remain in areas of southern Lebanon.

In response, Lebanese officials and the resistance in the country have repeatedly emphasized that the stabilization of a ceasefire will only be possible with a complete cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and the full implementation of commitments.

The Zionist regime's insistence on maintaining a military presence in southern Lebanon could challenge the process of stabilizing calm, because the continuation of occupation and the preservation of the existing field situation are incompatible with the concept of a sustainable ceasefire, and any incident or limited clash could once again push the region toward an escalation of tensions.

**************

End/ 345E