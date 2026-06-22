New Wave of Islamophobia in West; From Assault on Mosque in Scotland to Attack on Prayer Leader in Canada

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hate crimes against Muslims, known as Islamophobia, have increased in recent years across various countries worldwide. A trend influenced by political and media discourses that accuse Muslims of violence and incite hostility against them – a discourse particularly promoted by far-right parties.

Attack on Muslims in Edinburgh; Five Wounded Following a Wave of Violence

According to a report by the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Scottish security officials announced that they had arrested a 36-year-old individual on charges of carrying out a series of violent attacks. These attacks included threats, assault, robbery, and property damage, targeting the Muslim community in the city of Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. As a result of these attacks, five people were injured.

According to Police Scotland, officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a report of an incident in the "Sighthill" area of western Edinburgh, where they found two injured individuals near the "Broomhouse" Mosque. The attacks later extended to the "Telford Road" and "Leith Walk" areas, and a total of five men aged between 22 and 39 were injured.

Attacker: "I Am Protecting the Country"

Videos circulating on social media show a nearly naked man carrying a sharp object and committing acts of vandalism in several locations. The footage shows him smashing the windows of a taxi at a gas station and attacking the storefront of a restaurant. The moment of the attacker's arrest – identified as a white Scottish citizen – was also recorded. The individual was heard shouting during his arrest: "I am protecting the country."

Political Reaction; Condemnation of Violence and Anti-Muslim Hatred

These attacks drew sharp political reactions. John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, expressed grave concern over the incident and stated: "There is no place for violence, racism, or bigotry in Scotland." Katrina Patton, Deputy Chief Constable of Police Scotland, also assured all segments of society that Scotland rejects racism and hatred against religious beliefs. Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, described the attacks as horrifying and said: "No one should be subjected to violence on our streets. It appears the suspect's motive was hatred of Muslims. I will not tolerate this."

Scottish Muslim Association: The Attack Occurred After Prayer

The Scottish Muslim Association issued a statement announcing that two of the victims were attacked immediately after leaving prayer at one of the mosques in the area. The association described the attacks as the latest link in a worrying pattern of hostility and violence targeting Muslims, mosques, and Islamic institutions across Scotland. The body called for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers and the protection of places of worship in Scotland.

Attack on a Mosque Imam in Canada

In Canada as well, a mosque prayer leader was physically attacked, and the suspect was arrested. According to local sources, the attacker shouted at the imam during the assault: "Go back to your own country," and made anti-Muslim remarks.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims issued a statement saying that the imam was inside his parked car near a mosque in the city of Victoria, British Columbia, when the attacker forcibly opened the car door and assaulted him. The council emphasized that the attack on the imam demonstrates the clear danger of rising hostility against Muslims in various communities. The body added that similar incidents, which are recurring at an alarming rate, cannot be treated as ordinary, and called for practical measures to combat anti-Muslim bigotry.

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