Latest News from the Negotiations; Four-Party Talks Still Suspended

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The latest news from the negotiations in Switzerland indicates that the four-party talks remain suspended. The Iran-US negotiations in the four-party format, which began yesterday at around 15:00, were suspended after about an hour and a half for a half-hour recess for consultations among the delegations.

However, due to Trump's threatening and insulting remarks, the Iranian delegation refused to return to the talks in the four-party format. Despite this, the efforts of Qatar and Pakistan continued, and messages were exchanged through mediators. Mediators' efforts are still ongoing, but no final result has been reached so far.

During the four-party session, the Iranian delegation explicitly protested against the violation of commitments, particularly paragraph one of the memorandum of understanding.

According to the latest reports, the Iranian delegation also called for expediting the fulfillment of US commitments regarding the release of Iran's blocked assets and the issuance of waivers for Iran's oil exports. Regarding the nuclear issue, the Iranian delegation has emphasized that the commencement of nuclear negotiations is contingent upon the implementation of US commitments under paragraphs 1, 4, 10, and 11.

In the latest comments from mediators, the Pakistani Foreign Minister announced an hour ago: "The United States and Iran have reached the conclusion that diplomacy is the solution, and the parties have reached a stage of 'success.' In my view, the issue of Iran's uranium reserves can be resolved through one of three technical frameworks – one related to the nuclear file, another to sanctions, and a third to regional issues."

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