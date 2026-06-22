Iran-US Peace Agreement Is a Sign of Iran's Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia in Pakistan, welcoming the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, considered it a victory for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ayatollah Hafiz Sayed Riaz Hussain Najafi, the head of this institution, and Zia al-Hassan Najafi, its secretary-general, declared that the Iranian nation has broken America's arrogance.

They added, "While from across the world, only Pakistan was trusted by both Iran and the United States, this country's role in achieving peace is very significant and historic."

The statement also read, "The impact of the blood of the martyrs of Gaza caused the United States and Israel to face a historic defeat, and the Iranian nation, relying on belief in divine sovereignty, showed the global powers that supreme power belongs only to God Almighty."

The head and secretary-general of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia in Pakistan, welcoming this agreement, described it as a sign of Islamic Iran's victory and emphasized that Pakistan's role in establishing global peace will be recorded in history with a golden name.

They said, "This is divine grace that Pakistan today is at the center of global attention, and the role of the country's leaders, including the Prime Minister and the Army Chief, in facilitating the negotiations has been very important."

The statement further read, "The Iranian nation, under the influence of its religious beliefs, has stood up against hegemonic powers and has not bargained away its interests."

It was also emphasized that "the United States, which had previously threatened to destroy Iran's civilization and government, was ultimately forced to request an agreement."

At the end of this statement, it was noted that "the unity of Islamic countries is essential to counter American influence in the region, and all must stand together against colonial conspiracies."

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