Jolani's Reaction to Trump's Remarks; "We Are Not Seeking Military Intervention and Are Ready to Talk with Hezbollah"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an interview with Al-Mashhad TV, Jolani, referring to Donald Trump's recent remarks about the possibility of entrusting the Hezbollah file to Syria, emphasized that if Syria intended to enter the battlefield, it would have declared that openly. Rejecting any notion of a return to the era of "guardianship," he stated that Syria's role in Lebanon must be entirely positive and aimed at supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and state institutions. He described Syria's proposed plan for resolving the Lebanese crisis as focused on "ending the war" and then implementing a series of economic, political, and social solutions that would lead to the revival of economic ties between the two countries.

The President of Syria went on to emphasize the necessity of achieving creative solutions rather than traditional methods, stressing the need to establish psychological security for all segments of Lebanese society, particularly the Shiite community. Referring to the importance of finding a place for Hezbollah within the structure of the Lebanese state and avoiding "lose-lose game approaches," he declared that if Lebanon's and Syria's interests are realized, he would have no hesitation in meeting and holding talks with Hezbollah, and he believes diplomacy should continue even with hostile parties.

These remarks come as Donald Trump had earlier told Fox News about the possibility of entrusting the Hezbollah file to Syria. Simultaneously, Trump, in a severe threat to Tehran on social media, called on Iran to prevent tensions by the groups it supports in Lebanon, and warned that if this is not observed, he will respond with much greater force than last week's strikes.

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