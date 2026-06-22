Deep Rift Between Washington, Tel Aviv Following Preliminary Agreement with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Financial Times, in an analytical report, reported an unprecedented rift between the interests of the United States and Israel, writing that Donald Trump's interim agreement with Iran not only shattered Netanyahu's plans for a joint war but also signified Washington's disregard for Israel's security concerns. According to the newspaper, the absence of issues such as Iran's missile program and support for resistance groups in the new memorandum of understanding has left Tel Aviv facing a "strategic catastrophe."

The report indicates that Washington, by focusing on establishing a ceasefire on the Lebanese front and managing tensions, has omitted from this agreement the main pillars of Israel's demands – namely, curbing Iran's missile power and limiting the influence of Tehran's allied groups. While Iran, leveraging the pressure of the Lebanese front and the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, is moving toward obtaining oil exemptions and the release of its assets, former Israeli officials describe the current situation as worse than before. Analysts believe this process has strengthened Iran's position in the region and severely reduced Netanyahu's room for maneuver.

Finally, the Financial Times pointed to the deep personal and political rift between Netanyahu and Donald Trump and revealed verbal tensions between the two sides, to the extent that some figures close to the Israeli Prime Minister have sharply criticized Trump and his delegation. The report, citing internal Israeli polls, emphasizes that with the war fervor subsiding, only 11 percent of the Israeli public believe that the country has emerged victorious in the battle with Iran, which itself indicates a crisis of trust between the government, the military, and society following the shift in American strategic policy.

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