New Wave of Violence in West Bank; Organized Attacks by Settlers Against Palestinian Citizens, Property, Intensify

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports from the provinces of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Nablus indicate that settlers, by setting vehicles on fire in the village of Shuqba, besieging a Palestinian family in the town of Al-Taybeh by cutting off water and electricity, and also entering agricultural areas in Al-Mughayyir, have increased pressure on West Bank residents.

In Jerusalem as well, settlers, under the protection of occupation forces, have escalated tensions in one of Palestine's holiest sites by performing Talmudic rituals and demonstrative prostrations at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Additionally, in the Nablus and Salfit areas, assaults on citizens, vehicle destruction, and the burning of olive trees and agricultural facilities have been among the recurring actions of these groups.

These attacks, which have also spread to the main routes between Qalqilya, Jericho, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, reveal new dimensions of settler entrenchment; to the extent that southeast of Bethlehem, settlers have established a new "Bore" outpost.

Furthermore, the destruction of water pipelines and farmers' irrigation systems in the Tubas and Aqraba areas indicates a systematic effort to depopulate the land of Palestinian residents. This increase in organized attacks comes as widespread calls are being heard across the West Bank to confront these actions and escalate resistance against the occupation and settler groups.

**************

End/ 345E