US Congressman 'Deeply Alarmed' by Israel's Detention of Palestinian-American Student

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent US lawmaker has voiced strong concern over the Israeli regime’s unlawful detention of 20-year-old Palestinian-American student Sama Safi, who was violently abducted from her family home in the occupied West Bank during a pre-dawn raid on June 2.

Congressman Derek Tran said in a post on X on Monday that he is “deeply alarmed” by Safi’s ongoing imprisonment without charges.

“Safi was taken from her home in the middle of the night and continues to be held without charges,” he said, describing the arrest as “part of a disturbing pattern of the Israeli regime denying Palestinians their basic due process rights, often at risk to their health and safety.”

“The United States has a responsibility to protect its citizens abroad, and we must hold our allies to basic standards of equal justice under the law,” Tran added.

He urged the Trump administration “to use every diplomatic tool available to bring Sama home safely.”

Safi, a psychology honors student at Birzeit University, which is a longstanding symbol of Palestinian academic excellence and resistance to occupation, was one of four female students seized in coordinated Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank. The others include fellow Birzeit students, one of whom is a member of the Palestinian women’s national soccer team.

The Zionist regime has claimed the arrests were linked to “promoting hostile terrorist activity,” a standard pretext used to justify the suppression of Palestinian student activism and the broader resistance movement.

Palestinian sources and rights advocates describe the detentions as part of a systematic campaign targeting youth and intellectuals who refuse to submit to occupation and apartheid policies.

Safi suffers from a chronic autoinflammatory disease that causes debilitating fevers and pain, requiring consistent daily medication and medical care.

Her family and lawyer have raised serious concerns about inadequate treatment in detention, where she has been held at a notorious al-Quds Jerusalem interrogation center.

Israeli occupation forces stormed her home around 3 a.m., terrorizing her family before dragging her away.

She has since been subjected to interrogation without formal charges, in a pattern familiar to thousands of Palestinian political prisoners held under administrative detention or similar abusive measures.

This latest outrage comes amid the Zionist regime’s intensified crackdown on Palestinian resistance across the occupied territories, as the Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance continue their legitimate struggle against occupation, settler-colonialism, and genocide.

Birzeit University students have long played a vital role in the Palestinian national movement, facing repeated raids, arrests, and violence from occupation forces determined to crush any expression of steadfastness and defiance.

US lawmakers, including Senators Peter Welch, Chris Van Hollen, and others, have joined calls for Safi’s immediate release, highlighting the hypocrisy of Washington’s unconditional support for the Israeli regime even when it endangers American citizens.

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