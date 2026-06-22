Israeli Forces Arrest 'Doctor of the Poor' Dr. Mazen al-Rantisi in Ramallah Raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupying forces detained Palestinian physician Dr. Mazen al-Rantisi during a pre-dawn raid on his home in the al-Tira neighborhood of Ramallah on Sunday.

The arrest has triggered widespread condemnation across the occupied West Bank, where many Palestinians describe him as a vital lifeline for the poor.

Dr. al-Rantisi is widely known throughout Palestinian cities and towns as the “Doctor of the Poor” and the “Doctor of the Needy.”

For decades, he has provided medical care to low-income patients, often charging only symbolic fees or offering treatment free of charge.

His clinic in Ramallah became a well-known destination for patients from across the occupied territories seeking affordable medical care and personal support.

Israeli authorities have not disclosed the reasons for his arrest or revealed where he is being held.

The detention immediately sparked urgent calls from his family, colleagues, and patients for information about his condition and his immediate release.

News of the arrest spread rapidly on social media, with many Palestinians sharing personal stories of receiving treatment from Dr. al-Rantisi.

Numerous former patients recalled how he provided medical consultations by phone or messaging apps outside clinic hours, often without charge.

In response, activists launched online solidarity campaigns under the hashtag “Freedom for Dr. Mazen Al-Rantisi,” demanding information about his whereabouts and legal status.

The arrest is part of a broader Israeli campaign of detentions targeting academics, doctors, activists, and prominent community figures across the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian human rights organizations, Israeli forces have arrested approximately 360 doctors and healthcare workers since 2023, the majority from Gaza, with roughly 82 still held in Israeli prisons.

This comes as Israel’s ongoing destruction of medical infrastructure and the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip continues.

Israeli airstrikes and a severe blockade have pushed Gaza’s hospitals to the brink of collapse, leaving critically injured patients struggling to survive without adequate care.

Doctors warn that severe shortages of medical supplies will lead to more preventable deaths as long as the siege persists.

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