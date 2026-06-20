Direct negotiations with Israel push Lebanon toward further capitulation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein al-Haj Hassan, a member of parliament, head of the "Baalbek-Hermel" bloc, and a member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc affiliated with Hezbollah, stressed that the state in Lebanon has adopted erroneous policies, including complete submission to American dictates as well as entering into direct negotiations with the Zionist enemy – actions that contradict the constitution, state institutions, and laws that consider the Zionist regime an enemy.

Al-Haj Hassan stated that the Lebanese state has gained nothing from these negotiations except submitting to further capitulation and more dangerous concessions.

According to Al-Ahd, al-Haj Hassan called on the Lebanese state to correct its errors in order to preserve its interests and to become a government capable of fulfilling its duties and establishing stability.

He emphasized that state officials must belong to "all the people of Lebanon" – as they claim – not just rule over half, one-third, or one-quarter of the people. He stated that Lebanon's national interests lie in strengthening national unity and stability, while the state's current policies neither strengthen national unity nor protect stability.

Al-Haj Hassan noted that negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States were supposed to begin for a period of 60 days to complete all remaining files, but the Iranian delegation did not go to Switzerland because the Zionists did not commit to the ceasefire in Lebanon. In this, Iran proved to the entire world, and especially to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic regions, that it is the true symbol of loyalty and commitment, as it had repeatedly emphasized that it would not sign any agreement without Lebanon being the first clause of the framework agreement.

Al-Haj Hassan stressed, "Iran, which has supported resistance movements since the victory of the Revolution, closed the enemy's embassy and opened the Palestinian embassy, and has been a supporter of all resistance movements in the region with all kinds of support, today stands alongside Lebanon and its resistance. By doing so, Iran has blinded the eyes of those who doubt its role, support, and commitment to Lebanon and the resistance, and silenced their mouths."

Concluding, al-Haj Hassan stated, "We are confronting this enemy with all its weapons, power, and technology," and added, "It is true that this requires sacrifice and carries a very heavy burden, but we must know that what we are paying is the cost of existential danger. We are not speaking of illusions and fantasies, because the one who a few months ago displayed in a press conference the map of 'Greater Israel' – which swallows all of Lebanon, Palestine, most of Syria, Jordan, and parts of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt – is the same enemy prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu."

He emphasized, "We believe that the first duty of every individual of our nation and society is to confront the Zionist enemy's project – in the past, present, and future."

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