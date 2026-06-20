Despite commitment to ceasefire, we will not yield to any enemy attempt to seize territories: Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hezbollah Operations Room in Lebanon issued a statement on Saturday declaring that while the Islamic Resistance remains committed to the ceasefire, it will not yield in confronting any enemy attempt to seize territories and expand occupation.

The statement read, "The fighters of the Islamic Resistance are lying in ambush and are fully prepared for every sacrifice in defense of their land, nation, and homeland, in fulfillment of their covenant with God and with their dear nation."

Hezbollah stated that the resistance fighters, using appropriate weapons, confronted the enemy forces' attempt to advance toward the Ali al-Taher heights, inflicting casualties on them.

The Islamic Resistance further added, "We affirm our commitment to the ceasefire since yesterday evening, even after the enemy violated it from the very first moments."

Hezbollah added, "The Israeli enemy resorts to false claims to justify its violation of the ceasefire."

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