Continuation of Israel's brutal attacks on Lebanon despite ceasefire extension / 29 martyrs in attacks on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Despite the extension of the ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Hezbollah, Israel's brutal attacks on southern Lebanon continued today (Saturday), and at least 29 people were martyred as a result of the Zionist regime's airstrikes and artillery shelling in various areas.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced this afternoon that in an Israeli airstrike on the Qanarit area in southern Lebanon, 7 people were martyred and 13 others, including women and children, were wounded.

The Lebanese Civil Defense also announced that in Israeli attacks on the city of Nabatieh, 16 people have been martyred. Additionally, in an attack on the Barish area on the outskirts of Tyre, 5 others were martyred.

The Lebanese Civil Defense stated in a statement, "We evacuated 47 citizens, transferred 12 wounded, and transported the bodies of 16 martyrs following the Israeli aggression on Nabatieh."

The Lebanese Army also reported the martyrdom of one of its soldiers as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Kfar Rouman area in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army said in a statement, "Israel's brutal and continuous aggression against Lebanon has resulted in casualties and is aimed at obstructing any solution to restore stability to the country."

The official Lebanese news agency reported that in this morning's attacks, 5 people were martyred in the Arab Salim area in southern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes and drones have also carried out extensive attacks against the Nabatieh area since last night until this morning, resulting in the destruction of residential homes.

Al Jazeera reported that Israel carried out 4 severe attacks on the city of Nabatieh and the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area. More than 20 attacks have also been reported in various areas of southern Lebanon, including Kfar Tebnit, Shukin, Kfar Jouz, Kfar Rouman, and the Ali al-Taher heights.

Hezbollah statement: We are committed to the ceasefire but will not yield

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it has been committed to the ceasefire since last night, even after the enemy violated it. The movement stressed that it will not yield to any enemy attempt to seize territories and expand occupation, and that its fighters are lying in ambush for the enemy.

Hezbollah also stated that the Israeli enemy resorts to false claims to justify its violation of the ceasefire, and added that the resistance fighters, using appropriate weapons, responded to the enemy forces' attempt to advance toward the Ali al-Taher heights, inflicting casualties on them.

A responsible official in Hezbollah told Reuters that the movement will not allow Israel to move freely within Lebanese territory.

In contrast, an Israeli military official claimed that Hezbollah had launched more than 50 rockets toward Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight. The Israeli army also announced that it is attacking "Hezbollah targets" in southern Lebanon.

Continuation of attacks after Friday's bloody day

These new attacks come as the Israeli army carried out more than 106 attacks yesterday (Friday), resulting in the martyrdom of 47 people and the wounding of 97 others. These attacks were carried out despite the announcement of a ceasefire from 4:00 PM on Friday – a ceasefire that was declared after the martyrdom of 4 Israeli soldiers in a Hezbollah ambush in southern Lebanon.

The US State Department announced on Friday that a new round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel will be held from June 23 to 25 in Washington. This is the fifth round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations that began last April.

The US Secretary of State discussed the new round of negotiations in a phone call with the Lebanese President. The Lebanese President also emphasized the necessity of halting Israeli aggression and achieving a complete ceasefire.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, also stressed that the movement is committed to protecting Lebanon and confronting an enemy that seeks to destroy the resistance.

Since March 2, Israel's extensive attacks on Lebanon have resulted in the martyrdom of 3,980 people and the wounding of more than 12,000 others. More than one million people have also been displaced. Israel occupies vast areas of southern Lebanon, some of which have been occupied since previous decades and others during the 2023 and 2024 wars. In recent attacks, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

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