Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,333 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,333 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,023 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received four civilian bodies and 14 wounded people over the past 24 hours, while another citizen succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,207 Palestinians have been killed, and 3,914 others have been injured.



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