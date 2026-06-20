Ali al-Taher; the point that Israel seeks at any cost

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Despite the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the continuation of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland, the Zionist army has concentrated its most intense attacks since October 7, 2023, on the southern Lebanon region since Saturday morning. The main target of these attacks is the capture of the strategic hills of "Ali al-Taher" east of the city of Nabatieh.

Israeli airstrikes have covered a large part of the city of Nabatieh and its surrounding villages in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Civil Defense, since this morning these attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 16 people and the wounding of 12 others. Additionally, 47 other Lebanese citizens have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Israel has made five attempts over the past week to gain control of this strategic area, each time facing fierce resistance from Hezbollah fighters. Israel's last attempt to capture these heights occurred 24 hours ago, resulting in the killing of 4 Israeli soldiers and the wounding of 17 others. These forces were ambushed while attempting to infiltrate the heights from various routes.

Why are the strategic hills of Ali al-Taher important to Israel?

Israel is attempting to capture the Ali al-Taher heights, located north of the Litani River, due to their strategic position. These heights overlook the entire city of Nabatieh and stand opposite the historic "Al-Shuqif Castle" heights, which Israeli forces had previously captured.

This area has been targeted hundreds of times by Israeli airstrikes over the years, on the pretext that Hezbollah's military facilities and infrastructure are located there. Interestingly, the Ali al-Taher heights were the last area that Israeli forces vacated when withdrawing from Lebanon in 2000.

1. Full battle management capability

These heights overlook the eastern part of southern Lebanon and grant any force that controls them an exceptional ability to manage fire and direct military operations.

2. Geographical significance

This area has complex topography and is considered the counterpart of "Al-Shuqif Castle," making it a key point for controlling military movements in this region.

3. Natural observation tower

With an elevation of approximately 600 meters above sea level, the Ali al-Taher heights serve as a natural observation tower that can fully monitor movement axes and troop deployments in the area and around the Litani River.

Hezbollah's fierce resistance in defending the heights

In response, Hezbollah is defending these heights with all its might, and its fighters, using various tactics and from multiple axes, are forcefully preventing the Israeli army's advance.

Early yesterday morning (Friday), Hezbollah announced that in a successful ambush, it had killed and wounded a number of Israeli soldiers and destroyed 3 tanks. This ambush was carried out against a force attempting to infiltrate the heights, and then another force dispatched to rescue the wounded was also targeted.

Hours later, Israeli army radio announced that 4 soldiers of this regime, including the commander of an armored battalion, had been killed after midnight when their tank was struck by a missile in the "Mantif" area in southern Lebanon. These forces were operating in this area as part of a combat group from the "Givati" Brigade.

Hezbollah also announced yesterday (Thursday) that it had confronted several attempts by the Israeli army to advance toward the village of Kfar Tebnit and the Ali al-Taher area in southern Lebanon. The movement stressed that it had inflicted heavy casualties and material losses on the attacking forces.

Hezbollah stated in its statement, "The Israeli army has been attempting for 4 days to advance from several routes toward the village of Kfar Tebnit and the Ali al-Taher area, and these attempts are being carried out with the support of heavy artillery fire and aerial reconnaissance operations."

Hezbollah fighters, using missiles, drones, and suicide munitions, targeted the movements and concentrations of Israeli forces, resulting in heavy casualties among officers and soldiers as well as enemy military equipment. These attacks forced Israel to retreat and use helicopters to evacuate its wounded and dead under the cover of smoke and artillery fire. Hezbollah stressed that the Ali al-Taher area "will remain insurmountable and impregnable for the enemy."

Israel is seeking an imminent ground operation

Khalil al-Jamil, a military and strategic expert and retired colonel, believes that Israel, through the ongoing clashes it refers to as the "mother of battles," is seeking to capture the Ali al-Taher heights "at any cost," and stresses that this regime will not cease its efforts until it occupies these hills or suffers a major loss.

Al-Jamil explained in an interview with Al Jazeera that the current battle around Ali al-Taher is a fateful one, because control of these heights represents a major victory for Israel, allowing it to threaten and storm the city of Nabatieh at any opportune time if the ceasefire collapses. Conversely, this would have a very significant negative impact on Hezbollah and the official Lebanese state.

Al-Jamil emphasized that these heights are even more important than the "Shuqif" area and hold high symbolic value, because whoever controls them will have full dominance over the city of Nabatieh.

Regarding the extensive attacks on areas surrounding these heights, including Kfar Rouman, Rayhan, Haboush, Mahmoudiyah, Jabal al-Rafi', and other areas, Al-Jamil explained that these attacks are aimed at targeting the fire support centers of Hezbollah fighters defending Ali al-Taher. He concluded that Israel is seeking to exhaust Hezbollah in this area.

Al-Jamil believes that today's intense Israeli airstrikes are merely a fiery prelude to a ground advance and a precursor to the attack on Ali al-Taher, adding, "If not tomorrow, then the day after," and predicted that Israel will suffer further losses.

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