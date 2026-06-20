Insulting behavior of Israel's representative at UN, result of regime's absolute immunity: Iranian spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on the X platform, sharing a clip of the verbal and insulting attack by the Zionist regime's representative against the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, wrote, "This shameful display of arrogance and insult against law, justice, and morality is the clear consequence of the absolute immunity granted by the supporters and backers of a racist and terrorist regime – a regime that, by denying all norms of the civilized world, continues its colonial genocide campaign not only in occupied Palestine but throughout the entire region.

Has the time not come for the world to stand against this regime's ongoing threat to peace and humanity?"

It is worth noting that yesterday, during a UN meeting on children and armed conflict, the Zionist regime's representative adopted a threatening approach toward Ms. Vanessa Frazier, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict. Ms. Vanessa Frazier had presented a documented report to the session regarding the torture and sexual violence against Palestinian children committed by the Zionist regime.

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