FM Spokesman: Karbala Manifests Empathy, Affection Between Iranian and Iraqi Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, who has traveled to Iraq on an official trip, described the holy city of Karbala as a place that manifests the empathy and affection between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

In a message posted on X early Monday, Baqaei reflected on his visit to the mausoleum of Imam Hossein (Peace Be Upon Him) following official meetings in Baghdad alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He wrote that, after a busy day of diplomacy in the capital, the Iranian delegation arrived in the holy city of Karbala—the city of the ‘Master of Martyrs,’ Imam Hossein (PBUH), who famously taught, ‘If you have no religion and do not fear the Hereafter, then at least be noble in your worldly life.’

Regarding the significance of Karbala, the spokesperson emphasized that the resting place of Imam Hossein (PBUH) and his companions serves as the axis of affinity and affection between the Iraqi and Iranian peoples.

Praising the Iraqi people for their hospitality, Baqaei noted that the warmth and generosity shown by all segments of society—from scholars and tribal sheikhs to the general public—in welcoming the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is unparalleled.

He added that Karbala would soon witness majestic scenes during the upcoming memorial ceremonies, embodying the depth of the historical and exceptional relations that unite the two nations and immortalizing the noble values of loyalty and brotherhood. He was referring to the planned funeral ceremonies to commemorate Martyr Khamenei in Najaf and Karbala.

Coordinating with Iraqi authorities to hold memorial ceremonies for the late martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution at the holy shrines in Iraq was a key part of the agenda during Foreign Minister Araghchi’s day-long visit to Baghdad, where he led a delegation that included Baqaei.

.....................

End/ 257