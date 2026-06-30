Araghchi Thanks Najaf Officials, Religious Authorities for Solidarity with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has thanked Najaf’s officials, religious authorities, and people for their solidarity, describing this empathy as a manifestation of the deep religious and human ties between the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

Araghchi met with the Governor of Najaf, Youssef Kanawi, in the holy city on Monday after wrapping up his visit to Karbala.

During the meeting, discussions and consultations were held regarding the arrangements for the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the necessary coordination for hosting the delegations and pilgrims participating in the ceremony.

Araghchi expressed gratitude for the positions taken by officials, grand religious authorities, and the people of Najaf in demonstrating solidarity with and support for the Iranian nation.

He thanked the local authorities of the province for their cooperation and assistance in organizing the funeral ceremony of the late Leader, describing this empathy as a manifestation of the deep religious and human ties between the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

For his part, Kanawi said that local officials in Najaf are fully prepared to mobilize all available executive, service, and security resources to ensure that the funeral ceremony is conducted with the utmost dignity.

He described the upcoming event as a historic occasion that would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

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