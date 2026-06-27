Araghchi: Iran Will Never Forget or Forgive Martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that Iranians will neither forget nor forgive the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in the recent US-Israeli war of aggression.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi said, “Shia Muslims revere Imam Hussein as the Master of Martyrs because he sacrificed everything on the plains of Karbala”.

He added, “Likewise, we will never forget nor forgive the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as the Master of Martyrs of the Islamic Revolution of Iran”.

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, starting with the assassination of then-leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians, on February 28, 2026.

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