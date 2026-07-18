Indian Doctors Urge Suspension of Israeli Medical Association from WMA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) has urged the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to support the call for suspending the Israeli Medical Association (IMA-Israel) from the World Medical Association (WMA). The appeal was made in a press release issued by the organisation.

According to the statement, the IDPD argues that action should be taken against the Israeli Medical Association until it demonstrates compliance with its obligations regarding medical ethics and the principle of medical neutrality.

IDPD is the Indian affiliate of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW). The organisation said that Gaza's healthcare system has been severely affected over the past two years. It cited reports by United Nations agencies and human rights organisations documenting attacks on hospitals, the deaths and detention of doctors and other healthcare workers, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and restrictions on access to essential health services.

The IDPD also referred to a recent article published in The Lancet, which, according to the organisation, highlights the growing international demand for the suspension of the Israeli Medical Association from the WMA.

The organisation has called on the Indian Medical Association to raise the issue forcefully at the WMA General Assembly scheduled for October 2026 and to take a clear stand in support of medical ethics and the protection of healthcare services and healthcare workers in conflict zones.

Israeli Medical Association or the World Medical Association had not issued an official response to the appeal.