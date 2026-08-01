Amnesty: India’s Arms Sale to Israel Risks Complicity in Gaza Genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): India continues to supply arms to Israel despite a “substantial risk” of them being used in the “ongoing genocide against Palestinians” in Gaza, according to a report by Amnesty International.

In a report shared with Al Jazeera, the Britain-based rights group on Thursday documented how India has “forged a close and profitable partnership with the Israeli defence sector and has become a significant contributor to the supply chains that support Israel’s military operations”.

“Amnesty International investigators analysed 2,596 shipments of weapons, ammunition, parts and components shipped from India to Israel since 7 October 2023,” the report titled The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel said, referring to the beginning of the massive Israeli offensive on Gaza.

According to the report, Indian companies have supplied at least 390,516 small arms parts for military-grade weapons, 564,970 parts of explosive ordnance – such as drone warheads and artillery shell casings – and 298 components of military vehicles to Israeli military suppliers.

Amnesty said it used shipment trade data to reveal how weapons, ammunition, parts and components were shipped to Israeli companies that supply them to the country’s army.

The rights group said its researchers “systematically excluded” shipments that may have been destined for civilian use, adding that they identified India’s exports of weapons and ammunition, including parts and accessories, categorised under the internationally recognised Harmonised System codes (HS Code) 93+ and 8710+.