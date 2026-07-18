Pak Ex Minister: Israel Responsible for Regional Tensions, Instability and Bloodshed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing a Friday gathering at Alana Mosque in Shahi Market, Karachi, Tayyab, who is also the chairman of the Nizam-e-Mustafa Party, spoke about the worsening situation in the Middle East. He said that the Israeli actions in Gaza had resulted in widespread destruction and suffering, claiming that tens of thousands of people had been killed and many more injured. He also alleged that Israeli strikes in Lebanon had caused thousands of deaths and injuries.

Tayyab accused the United States of supporting Israel through military assistance and financial aid, claiming that such backing had contributed to the continuation of violence in the region.

He said that Pakistan’s position on Israel remained based on the principles associated with the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Referring to Jinnah’s reported views on the issue, Tayyab said Pakistan would not recognise Israel until Palestinians were granted their rights and an independent, sovereign Palestinian state was established.

Speaking about regional security challenges, Tayyab also raised concerns over militant attacks in Pakistan, alleging that Afghan territory was being used for such activities. He said countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye were making diplomatic efforts to promote peace, but claimed there were concerns that external actors, including India, were supporting efforts to destabilise the region through the use of Afghan territory.

Tayyab called for continued diplomatic efforts and urged Muslim countries to remain united in addressing regional conflicts and humanitarian crises.