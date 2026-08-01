Pawan Khera Accuses Modi Government of Compromising India's Moral Legacy Over Gaza 

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A fresh report by human rights organisation Amnesty International has claimed that arms exports from India to Israel could increase the risk of the alleged genocide in Gaza. The report has triggered political reactions, with Congress leader Pawan Khera accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of compromising India's moral and non-violent legacy.

In a post on X, Khera said it was "a tragedy that the land of non-violence has become a participant in another country's illegal war." He added that if the BJP truly believes India is a Hindu nation, as it claims, it should also uphold the Hindu principle of karma.

The Congress MP further argued that violence against innocent people never goes without consequences, saying every unjust act eventually invites accountability. "Karma always settles its accounts. Modi's court, too, will turn to dust," Khera wrote.

Amnesty International's report alleges that continued arms exports to Israel could contribute to serious violations in Gaza, while Khera's remarks have added a political dimension to the debate over India's foreign policy and defence exports.