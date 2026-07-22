Indian Foundation Donates Kidney Dialysis Equipment to Support Palestinian Healthcare Sector

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Embassy of the State of Palestine in India received a donation of kidney dialysis equipment on Tuesday to support the Palestinian healthcare sector amid the severe deterioration of medical services resulting from ongoing Israeli aggression.

The donation, presented during a ceremony at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi, includes three kidney dialysis machines and 500 dialysis filters provided under the TANKER MMM India-Palestine Kidney Care Project, led by the TANKER Foundation under the leadership of Dr. Georgi Abraham.

The handover ceremony was attended by Dr. Georgi Abraham, Dr. Priya Haridas A, and Ms. Latha Kumaraswami. Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shawesh presented an official Certificate of Receipt on behalf of the embassy in recognition of the humanitarian contribution.

The embassy expressed its appreciation to the TANKER Foundation and its team, saying the initiative reflects the longstanding friendship and solidarity between the peoples of Palestine and India while helping strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian healthcare sector.

The embassy also renewed its call for medical and humanitarian organizations, as well as private sector institutions in India, to continue supporting the Palestinian healthcare sector by providing urgently needed medical equipment and supplies to help healthcare institutions maintain essential lifesaving services.