Biggest Regimes Can Be Shaken If We Rise Above Hindu-Muslim Politics: Indian Gen Z Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, describing it as a victory for public pressure and issue-based politics. Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Dipke said the development demonstrated that governments could be held accountable when people unite around public issues rather than religious divisions.

“If there is no Hindu-Muslim politics, if there is only issue-based politics, then even the biggest thrones will be shaken. When we rise above Hindu-Muslim politics and speak about people’s issues, it will be good for the country,” he said during his victory speech.

Dipke also led slogans of “Hindu-Muslim ki rajneeti nahi chalegi” (“Hindu-Muslim politics will not be tolerated”) and urged students to pledge that they would reject politics based on religious divisions and instead focus on the country’s pressing issues.

His remarks came shortly after Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking responsibility for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

“We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This shows that if people refuse to be intimidated and continue raising their voice, those in power can be held accountable. In a democracy, citizens should never be afraid.”

Despite welcoming the minister’s resignation, Dipke said the agitation would continue until its remaining demands were fulfilled.

The CJP has demanded ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the NEET controversy. It has also sought action against police personnel over the alleged use of force during a protest on July 20.

“This is democracy. One demand has been met, but two more remain,” Dipke said. “The families of the students who lost their lives deserve ₹1 crore in compensation, and action must be be taken against the police officers who acted against protesters.”

Earlier in the day, Pradhan said he had accepted responsibility for the examination controversy from the outset and that recent developments had weighed heavily on him.

“I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one,” the outgoing minister said, adding that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he believed the issue was larger than any individual’s position.

Later on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party announced that it would withdraw its protest following a third round of talks with the Centre. According to the party, the government agreed to accept its demands, bringing the agitation to an end.