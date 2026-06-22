Beginning of the Zionist Regime's Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon with Iran's Follow-Up

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While the Zionist regime's military has since Monday morning reduced restrictions on border areas and begun the process of partial withdrawal from the "Yellow Line" inside Lebanese territory, news sources report the holding of direct and indirect negotiations between Lebanese and Israeli representatives in Washington.

According to reports, these talks are aimed at determining experimental areas whose security responsibility is to be handed over to the Lebanese Army, although Washington continues to emphasize the continued Israeli military presence in parts of Lebanese territory.

In this regard, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the establishment of a high-level monitoring mechanism to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire agreement's provisions.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, referring to the progress achieved in the negotiations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, spoke of an agreement on lifting the naval blockade and suspending part of the oil sanctions against Iran, alongside reconstruction plans for Lebanon, and emphasized that the complete cessation of hostilities in Lebanon is the main test of this agreement.

Parallel to these developments, the Lebanese Presidency also announced that President Joseph Aoun, in contacts with senior American officials including J.D. Vance and Jared Kushner, has consulted on consolidating the ceasefire and forming an executive committee for the definitive cessation of military tensions.

This intensive diplomacy is being pursued while differences in viewpoints – between Iran and Hezbollah's insistence on full withdrawal and the American position on a "partial" withdrawal of the Israeli army – remain among the main challenges to the peace path.

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