Raising the Husayni Flag at Al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the fifth day of mourning for Imam Hussein (a.s.) in the month of Muharram, a ceremony for raising the Husayni flag (a.s.) was held at Al-Mustansiriya University in the city of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. The event was attended by the university president, vice-presidents, officials, staff, and faculty members, as well as the deputy of the Kazimayn Shrine and the head and deputy of the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen.

During this spiritual ceremony, following the raising of the black flag of mourning and paying tribute to the martyrs, young reciters performed Quranic recitation, and Dr. Safa al-Isawi, the president of Al-Mustansiriya University, delivered a speech.

Dr. Safa al-Isawi stated, “The name and memory of Imam Hussein (a.s.) are eternal because his message was a message of liberation and salvation for humanity. He rose for jihad to elevate human dignity and to reform the religion of Islam from deviation, and he sacrificed his life. Today, Imam Hussein (a.s.) does not belong only to Shiites and Islamic societies, but to all of humanity – which is why everyone loves him.”

The president of Al-Mustansiriya University added, “The name and memory of Imam Hussein (a.s.) infuses the university and knowledge with spirit and vitality, and gives movement and passion to the academic community. We must, in academic environments alongside the pure emotions of the people, fulfill our duty to enhance society's understanding of the movement and revolution of Imam Hussein (a.s.) and pay our tribute alongside the people.”

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