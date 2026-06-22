Crisis of Trust Between US, Zionist Regime; How Did Iran Become Point of Contention?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Two British newspapers, The Guardian and The Independent, believe that the recent agreement between the United States and Iran signals a strategic shift that could redefine relations between Washington and Tel Aviv, and place Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, before one of the most difficult political crises of his career.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Simon Tisdall, a foreign affairs analyst, in an article in The Guardian, described Netanyahu as the biggest loser of this agreement, stating that its consequences are not limited to the end of his political future, but could also lead to the end of an era of unconditional American support for the Zionist regime.

Netanyahu; The Big Loser of the Agreement

The author, describing Netanyahu as someone who put the Middle East on the edge of a knife, says that his approach to various regional issues – from Gaza and Lebanon to Iran – has been based on one principle: extreme and illegal violence, which has consistently led to the escalation of crises.

In Tisdall's view, the war against Iran was the culmination of this approach, but it ultimately failed. Because it could not achieve its main objectives – namely, the overthrow of Iran's system or the destruction of its nuclear and missile programs.

The Political Costs of Netanyahu's Gamble

Tisdall writes that Netanyahu is now paying the price for his gamble to drag the United States into an all-out war with Iran. Because the White House and a growing segment of American public opinion hold the Zionist regime responsible for entering a war that was built on unfulfilled promises about Iran's swift collapse. He emphasizes that relations between the United States and the Zionist regime have entered an unprecedented phase of tension, as the traditional consensus of support for the regime in the United States is weakening.

Roots of the Shift in American Policy

This shift dates back to 2015, when Netanyahu made extensive efforts to thwart Barack Obama's attempts to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran. Tisdall believes that Netanyahu's subsequent policies – including settlement expansion, alliance with the far right, and successive wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran – have accelerated this process, to the point where today, for the first time, the American public is more sympathetic toward Palestinians than toward Zionists.

The Structural Influence of the Zionist Regime's Right-Wing Current in America

In contrast, Sam Kiley, the international editor of The Independent, believes that the apparent disagreement between the Trump administration and Netanyahu does not mean Washington is severing ties with the Zionist regime's right-wing current. Because the influence of this current has been entrenched in the American decision-making structure for decades.

Documents Shaping American Middle East Policy

He points to two important documents that have played a role in shaping American policy in the Middle East. The first document is "A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm" (1996), prepared by a group of neoconservatives led by Richard Perle, which emphasized preemptive strikes and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's regime. The second document is "Israel 2048: A Plan for an Emerging Geopolitical Power," which advocates for American support for war against Iran and the strengthening of the Zionist regime's position as a civilizational pillar of the West.

Divisions Within American Policy

According to Kiley, these views still hold influence in Washington because they align with the perspectives of Christian Zionist and conservative currents. However, at the same time, the Zionist regime's military policies have placed this project at risk. He warns that the continuation of the Zionist regime's military operations in Lebanon could threaten any regional agreement, even with the Trump administration's commitment to a ceasefire with Iran.

The Decline of the Greater Israel Project?

Ultimately, both authors believe that the Iran agreement represents a historical turning point. Netanyahu now finds himself in a difficult position: he must either confront the United States and risk a political crisis, or yield to Washington's demands and lose part of his political credibility. These developments could signal the beginning of the weakening of the Greater Israel project and pave the way for Iran's gradual return to the regional order, while relations between the United States and the Zionist regime have entered a period of uncertainty unprecedented in recent decades.

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