Iranian FM meets Karbala governor to coordinate funeral of martyred Leader in holy shrines

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with the governor of Karbala to discuss arrangements for the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iraq’s holy shrines, as Iran’s top diplomat continues an official visit to Iraq.

Nasif Jassim al-Khattabi, governor of Karbala, met with Araghchi on Sunday evening to discuss logistics for the procession, scheduled for July 8.

The governor welcomed Araghchi and his accompanying delegation, extending condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Iranian officials and citizens during a joint aggression by the US and Israeli regime against Iran, and praised the Iranian people’s resilience in the face of the inhumane assault.

Al-Khattabi also expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s decision to allow the funeral procession of the martyred Leader to be held on Iraqi soil, and announced the full readiness of Karbala province’s local agencies and authorities to host pilgrims and mourners in a manner befitting the occasion.

Araghchi thanked the Iraqi government and the governor of Karbala for their efforts to hold the procession at the holy shrines, saying he was confident the momentous event would bring great blessings to the Islamic Ummah, particularly the peoples of Iraq and Iran.

The two sides also exchanged views on the logistics and capacities required for the ceremony, and agreed that further coordination would continue through the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad and Iran’s consulates in Karbala and Najaf.

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad on an official visit on Sunday, with his agenda covering regional issues, bilateral relations, and coordination for the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution, set to take place on July 8.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday morning, the foreign minister paid tribute at a memorial to the commanders of the resistance who assassinated in a US strike, honoring the memory of martyrs Lt. General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

During his visit, Araghchi also held meetings with Iraqi President Nizar al-Amidi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, and Ehsan al-Awadi, chief of staff to the prime minister and head of the committee overseeing the martyred leader’s funeral procession in Iraq.

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