Iran Warns of Firm Response to Any Breach of Commitments in Talks with Iraqi Leadership

ABNA24 - Iran's Foreign Minister stressed that the Islamic Republic will respond firmly to any breach of commitments by the opposing parties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, continuing his consultations with senior Iraqi officials, met on Sunday afternoon with Iraqi President Nizar Amidi.

During the meeting, Araghchi congratulated President Amidi on the formation of Iraq's new government and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to strengthen cooperation with Iraq across all fields.

The two sides reviewed Iran-Iraq bilateral relations in the political, economic, security, and people-to-people spheres, and discussed ways to further expand cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the regional security situation and the consequences of the U.S. and Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran, including the resulting insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz.

Referring to the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, Araghchi said that violations of some of its provisions by the United States and the Israeli regime—particularly the first article—constitute a serious obstacle to restoring security and stability in the region.

He stressed: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is pursuing the implementation of the memorandum in good faith, based on the principle of 'commitment for commitment.' However, it will respond firmly to any breach of commitments by the opposing parties."

The Iraqi president, for his part, reaffirmed the Iraqi government and people's principled support for Iran in the face of foreign aggression. He stressed that regional countries should strengthen cooperation to help establish peace and stability throughout West Asia.

Later on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also met with Haibat al-Halbousi, Speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives.

During the meeting, Araghchi wished success to Iraq's new government and reaffirmed Iran's readiness to expand bilateral relations, including parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between the two countries' legislatures, as well as to strengthen coordination in support of regional peace and stability.

Araghchi also outlined Iran's position on recent regional security developments, saying that achieving lasting peace and security in West Asia requires a new approach based on the lessons learned over the past year. He expressed hope that the countries of the region would work together to build a system of collective security founded on mutual trust and cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the growing trend of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, including the recent agreement between Iran and the United States that brought the war to an end.



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