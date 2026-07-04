Martyred Leader sought a dignified, strong Iran: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has identified the defining characteristic of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as his constant pursuit of dignity for Iran and the Iranian people.

Commenting on Ayatollah Khamenei's legacy on Friday, the top diplomat noted that the pursuit of such dignity was consistently guided by wisdom and expediency.

"The defining characteristic of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution was his unwavering pursuit of dignity, guided by wisdom and expediency," Araghchi said. "He always wished to see Iran and the Iranian people dignified, proud, exalted, and resolute."

The foreign minister said both supporters and opponents acknowledged the martyred Leader's emphasis on such dignity.

According to the official, in line with that insight, the three principles of "dignity, wisdom, and expediency" turned into the guiding principles of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy.

"These principles, under the [martyred] Leader's guidance, became the roadmap for the country's diplomacy."

The remarks came as the Iranian nation is preparing for extended farewell and funeral ceremonies to be held in the capital Tehran over July 4 and 5 for Ayatollah Khamenei, who was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

The aggression that also claimed the lives of senior officials and countless ordinary civilians, triggered Iran to respond by staging at least 100 decisive and successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets.

The reprisal prompted the United States to announce a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

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