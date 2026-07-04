Video: Farewell of Ayatollah Ramazani to Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, attended the ceremony to bid farewell and pay his respects to the pure body of the Martyred Imam, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Dr. Gholamali Haddad Adel, Advisor to the Leader, Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, Deputy for International Affairs of the Leader's Office, Ayatollah Mohammad Hasan Akhtari, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, and Ayatollah Shahriari, Chairman of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, were also present and paid their respects to the pure body of the Martyred Leader.