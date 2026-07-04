Pakistan to Hold Nationwide Mourning Ceremonies Coinciding with Martyr Leader's Burial

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan will host nationwide mourning ceremonies, mass gatherings, and prayers coinciding with the funeral and burial of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, a senior leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has announced.

Speaking at a mourning assembly in Pakistan's Sindh province, Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior MWM figure, declared that the legacy of the martyred Leader is inseparable from the eternal message of Karbala, stressing that the Ashura uprising remains the definitive criterion for distinguishing truth from falsehood across all ages.

Islam's Honor Indebted to Karbala's Sacrifice

"If Islam remains in the world today with honor and authority, this dignity is owed to the sacrifice, patience, and pure blood of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his loyal companions," Domki stated. "The Ashura uprising is not merely a historical event; it is an eternal school for all generations and all eras, illuminating the path of truth, justice, freedom, and resistance."

He emphasized that the message of Karbala lives on with undiminished power and grandeur in the present age, continuing to inspire free nations across the world.

Martyred Leader Walked the Path of Karbala

The Pakistani cleric drew a direct line from Karbala to the Islamic Revolution, asserting that both the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), and the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, embodied the spirit of Ashura in their unwavering confrontation with global oppression, arrogance, and domination.

"At a time when many world rulers bowed their heads in submission to the pressures and hegemonic policies of America, the martyred Leader, with a Husseini spirit, stood firm on the principles of truth and justice and never retreated from his principled and divine positions," Domki declared. "Through this steadfastness, he proved that true followers of Imam Hussein's (PBUH) school never bend before any false power and will never trade their honor and independence for anything."

Nationwide Commemorations from July 4 to 9

Domki announced that from July 4 to 9, 2026, concurrent with the funeral and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader, mourning assemblies, popular gatherings, and prayer ceremonies will be held across Pakistan. Devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUY) will pay tribute to his religious, national, and revolutionary services.

He stressed that the martyred Leader's patience, perseverance, struggle, and spirit of sacrifice stand as a priceless model for the Islamic Ummah and the younger generation.

Call for Mass Participation Across All Schools of Thought

Concluding his address, Domki extended an open invitation to the Jafari community, mourners of Imam Hussein (PBUH), workers and supporters of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, and the general public from all schools of thought and denominations to participate en masse in these ceremonies.

He called on the people to pay their respects to the martyred Leader while playing an active role in spreading the universal and liberating message of Ashura—a message founded on truth, justice, freedom, human dignity, and resistance against oppression and tyranny, which holds the key to the salvation of nations and human societies.

The funeral of the martyred Leader is expected to draw millions across Iran and the wider Muslim world, with Pakistan—home to one of the largest Shia populations globally—mobilizing extensive commemorative events to honor a figure widely regarded as a leader of the entire Islamic Ummah.

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