IRIB chief: Farewell ceremony for martyred Leader initiates ‘Great Khamenei Era’

AhlulBayt News Agency: The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) says the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, marks the beginning of the “Great Khamenei Era”,

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred during a coordinated US-Israeli attack on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the beginning of a 40-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The conflict was characterized by unwavering national resistance and retaliatory actions by the Iranian Armed Forces, which ultimately compelled the aggressors to cease their military operations.

His assassination elicited widespread condemnation from Iran and its allies, while millions of Iranians and supporters of the Axis of Resistance throughout the region mourned his martyrdom.

The principal funeral procession in Tehran is set for July 6, with subsequent ceremonies in Qom on July 7. In response to requests from Iraqi religious scholars, tribal leaders, political figures, and the general public, additional funeral ceremonies will occur in the sacred Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on July 8.

Speaking on Saturday morning, IRIB President Payman Jebeli said over two dozen SNG live stream units have been stationed at various locations to properly report the mourning event.

“More than 30 mobile units, each equipped with between six and twelve cameras, have been deployed along the route designated for the farewell ceremony,” Jebeli said.

He added that IRIB reporters are thoroughly prepared to cover the ceremony, noting that live broadcast is available throughout the event.

Jebeli emphasized that the IRINN 2 television news channel is covering the farewell ceremony for martyred Ayatollah Khamenei in full high definition (FHD) both over terrestrial and satellite broadcasting.

“The live broadcast of the ceremony will be carried out round-the-clock and in-feed video format in order to be utilized by media outlets and news agencies,” he stated.

Jebeli further noted that a large number of foreign journalists and social media activists have traveled to Iran to cover the ceremony in cooperation with the IRIB World Service.

The president of the IRIB added that “The farewell ceremony will be closely monitored worldwide, and the international community is fully aware of the fact that the political establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be undermined” by any means.

...................

End/ 257