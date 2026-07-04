OPEC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Iran on Martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has voiced his condolences to Iran’s Minister of Petroleum on the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In his message to Mohsen Paknejad which was published on Saturday, Haitham Al-Ghais said that during this period of deep national mourning in Iran, his thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ceremony for high-profile foreign officials to pay their respects to the martyred Leader was held on Friday at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

During this ceremony, religious leaders from Russia, India, China, Türkiye, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, and Bangladesh, along with Kata’ib Hezbollah – part of the Resistance Front of Iraq — gathered together to honor the martyred commander of the Islamic Revolution.

Additionally, scholars and religious intellectuals from Indonesia and Afghanistan were present, including Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud. A delegation from Lebanon’s Amal Movement and representatives of the Resistance Front from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Morocco also attended to pay tribute to the martyred Leader.

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