Funeral prayers for body of martyred Leader to be held Sunday

AhlulBayt News Agency: The funeral prayers on the body of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei [Imam Mujahid] and martyrs of his family will be performed tomorrow on Sunday June 05.

The funeral prayers’ ceremony will be performed for the bodies of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, martyr Dr. Misbah-ul-Huda Bagheri Kani, martyr Seyyedeh Bushra Khamenei, martyr Zahra Haddad Adel, and martyr Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani [granddaughter of the Leader].

The funeral prayers ceremony will kick off at Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Sunday morning.

.....................

End/ 257