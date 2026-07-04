Algerian thinker: Name of Martyr Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will remain Immortal in history

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A prominent Algerian thinker said in a message that the name of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, will remain in modern Islamic history for decades.

Yahya Abou Zakaria wrote on his X account:

"The Iranians and all free and honorable Muslims will bid farewell to one of the most exceptional Islamic leaders of the contemporary era: the great Islamic leader, Martyr Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, may God elevate his status."

He continued: "He lived for Islam and in the path of Islam; he was the founder of Iran’s movement and the one who shaped the path of resistance and the dignity of Muslims."

He added that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution left behind a legacy of dignity, progress, and resistance against global oppression.

Abou Zakaria further stated: "God concluded his fate in a manner similar to the prophets and divine successors, granting him martyrdom in the month of Ramadan and burial in the month of Muharram."