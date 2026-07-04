Time for funeral prayer over pure body of “Martyred Leader of Iran” has been announced

According to AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), and based on the announcement of the official media office of the Funeral Committee for the Martyred Leader of the Revolution, the funeral prayer over the body of the martyr Grand Ayatollah al‑Uzma Seyyed Ali Khamenei (may his pure soul be sanctified), the martyr Dr. Mesbah al‑Huda Bagheri‑Kani, the martyr Seyyedeh Bushra Khamenei, the martyr Zahra Haddad Adel, and the martyr Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani will be held tomorrow, Sunday, at 6:00 a.m. at Tehran’s Mosalla.

According to the announcement of the Committee for Commemoration of the Bloody Ascension of the Mujahid Imam, the martyr Grand Ayatollah al‑Uzma Khamenei (may his pure soul be sanctified), the ceremonies of farewell, funeral procession, funeral prayer, and burial for the bodies will be held on Saturday and Sunday, corresponding to the 19th and 20th of Muharram, at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran. Then, on Monday, the funeral procession will take place in Tehran; on Tuesday, the funeral procession will be held in the city of Qom; and on Thursday, corresponding to the 24th of Muharram, the funeral procession will be held in Mashhad, followed by burial in the shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.).

Meanwhile, ceremonies for farewell and funeral procession for the martyred leader of the revolution are also planned for Wednesday, in the cities of Najaf and Karbala.