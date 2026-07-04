Minister of External Affairs and Governor of State Represented India at Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a post on X, the Governor of Bihar said he (Syed Ata Hasnain) represented India at the funeral on behalf of the Indian government along with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. He also stated that the minister conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.

Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.@MEAIndia… pic.twitter.com/4TwhWINdQZ — Bihar Lok Bhavan (@GovernorBihar) July 3, 2026

"Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict," the post said.

Images shared with the post showed the Indian delegation paying respects before the coffin of the late Iranian leader during the state funeral ceremony.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also posted on X:

Hon’ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran.



Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India.@PMOIndia@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/cK4bYZ6Lot — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 3, 2026

The funeral was attended by senior Iranian officials, foreign dignitaries, and representatives from several countries, as mourners gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Khamenei. The ceremony comes amid heightened regional tensions following the recent conflict in the Middle East.