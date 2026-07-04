Lucknow Shia Cleric Says Khamenei's Legacy Will Endure, Predicts Historic Funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During his Friday sermon, Maulana Zaidi addressed a range of religious and contemporary issues, including the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the significance of the mourning period of Muharram, the philosophy of Azadari, the recommended acts of Ashura, the message of the Quran, the protection of Muharram mourning processions, and the challenges confronting the Muslim world.

Referring to Ayatollah Khamenei, Maulana Zaidi said that the leader's martyrdom would strengthen the school of thought of the Ahl al-Bayt and further reinforce its followers.

He added that the funeral would be a major event for followers of the Ahlul-Bayt, stating that ceremonies would take place in Tehran, Qom, Karbala, and Najaf before the burial in Mashhad. He expressed the belief that the funeral procession would be unprecedented in scale and remembered as a historic event.

Commenting on international politics, Maulana Zaidi criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and said: He believed killing Ayatollah Khamenei would eliminate his influence. But as the time passes, Americans would come to view that decision was a big mistake and they have to pay the consequences.

Concluding his sermon, Maulana Zaidi expressed confidence that the funeral would demonstrate the resilience and identity of the Ahlul-Bayt community to the world. Referring to the legacy of Karbala, he said that greater sacrifice would only strengthen the community, adding that, in the end, "it is not us but the oppressors who will be overwhelmed by the storm."

The Friday sermon was delivered against the backdrop of Muharram commemorations and heightened attention across the Shia Muslim world surrounding the funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei.