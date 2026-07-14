India's Lucknow Hosts Memorial Ceremony for Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: A memorial ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was held at the Grand Mosque in Lucknow, India, drawing the participation of scholars and various segments of the public.

concurrent with the burial ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Ummah, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind honored the memory of this towering figure of the Muslim world by organizing a grand Quran recitation gathering and mourning assembly at the Grand Mosque in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Haider Abbas Rizvi, an Indian cleric, highlighted the martyred Leader's dedication to the memorization and comprehension of the Holy Quran, stating: "Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei always emphasized not only the memorization of the Quran but also a profound understanding of its concepts. This Quran-centered vision was vividly reflected in his funeral procession, through the presence of various delegations and prominent figures, and the widespread recitation of divine verses."

He added: "Today, the enemies are unsettled by the atmosphere of empathy and unity among Muslims; it is therefore the duty of all of us to preserve and strengthen this unity and solidarity."

Following this, Hojatoleslam Saeed al-Hasan, an Indian preacher, paid tribute to the character of the martyred Leader, stating: "Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei is truly the 'Martyr of the Ummah,' for he sacrificed his life for the dignity of the Islamic Ummah and the glory of Islam. The massive public turnout at his funeral procession demonstrated that this great personality held immense popularity and a special standing among Muslim nations."

Hojatoleslam Hasnain Baqeri, another Indian cleric, also pointed to the overwhelming public reception of the martyred Leader's funeral rites, stating: "God has placed the love of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in the hearts of the people, and this truth was clearly manifested in the massive and unprecedented public presence at his funeral."

He added: "Today, the eyes of the world are fixed on Iran, and the broad participation of people from various faiths and nationalities in the funeral procession stands as clear testimony to the popularity of this martyred Leader. Moreover, the magnificent ceremony held in Iraq to honor him was a rare and historic scene, demonstrating that his persona transcends geographical borders and resides in the hearts of Muslim nations."

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