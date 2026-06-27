Karbala Showed; Stomach filled by Ill-Gotten Wealth Cannot Respond to Imam’s Call

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at the ongoing Ashra Majlis-e-Aza at the office of Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hussaini Sistani in Lucknow, his representative in India, Hujjat-ul-Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Sayyid Ashraf Ali Gharvi, reflected on the teachings of Imam Husayn (A.S.). His address focused on distinguishing right from wrong, the importance of honesty in one's actions, and the impact of lawful and unlawful earnings on a person's character.

Maulana Gharvi said that when a person is sustained by wealth acquired through unlawful means, it becomes difficult for them to remain steadfast on the path of truth. Referring to the tragedy of Karbala, he explained that many people recognized the truth but still failed to support it because their hearts and minds had been corrupted by the influence of ill-gotten wealth.

Speaking about the character of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.), Maulana Sayyid Ashraf Ali Gharvi said that they were among the most sincere servants of Allah, and every aspect of their lives was devoted solely to seeking His pleasure. He added that opposition to the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) stemmed from a lack of sincerity and an attachment to worldly interests.

He further noted that throughout history, there have always been individuals who stood firmly with the truth despite the odds. However, history also bears witness to the fact that those who remain steadfast in upholding the truth have always been few in number.