Karbala Teaches Humanity, Standing with Oppressed, and Resisting Tyranny: Maulana Yasoob Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the gathering, Maulana Mirza Yasoob Abbas, President of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, spoke at length about the life and character of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.).

He said that the noble life of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) stands as a timeless example of unwavering loyalty, self-sacrifice, courage, and complete obedience to the Imam. The devotion and sacrifice he displayed during the tragedy of Karbala will continue to inspire all those who uphold the values of truth and justice for generations to come.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas emphasized that the message of Muharram extends far beyond mourning and remembrance. It is a powerful reminder of justice, humanity, standing with the oppressed, and remaining steadfast in the face of tyranny. He stressed that, in today's world, understanding the philosophy of Karbala and putting its teachings into practice is more important than ever.

He further stated that the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Husayn (A.S.) and his loyal companions—especially Hazrat Abbas (A.S.)—are an enduring legacy of freedom, loyalty, and selflessness for the Muslim Ummah. Through their exemplary lives and unmatched character, they taught the world that every sacrifice can be made in the cause of truth, but one must never bow before falsehood or oppression.