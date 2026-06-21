Kashmir Holds Spiritual Gathering Honoring Karbala Martyrs, Minab Victims

AhlulBayt News Agency: As the Day of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH) was observed worldwide, the people in Kashmir held a spiritual gathering to honor the martyrs of Karbala and the martyrs of Minab, underscoring the message of patience, innocence, unity, and steadfastness against oppression.

With the arrival of the holy month of Muharram and the global day commemorating Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH), the Magam region of Kashmir hosted a series of religious, cultural, and charitable programs aimed at keeping alive the memory and message of the Karbala martyrs while promoting the culture of sacrifice, justice, and service to humanity.

Muharram: A School of Truth-Seeking and Service to Humanity

A service station was set up to honor the memory of the thirst endured by the martyrs of Karbala, particularly Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH), distributing cool water, sherbet, and various beverages to the public throughout the day.

Indian religious scholar Shabir Ahmad Mir, addressing the gathering, reflected on the profound messages of Muharram. "The month of Muharram is not merely a commemoration of a historical event; it is an intellectual, moral, and spiritual school that calls humanity toward truth, justice, sacrifice, and service to fellow human beings," he said.

He added that Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his loyal companions left an eternal model for all free people of the world through their sacrifice and resistance in Karbala, demonstrating that defending truth and confronting oppression is a permanent duty.

The Indian religious scholar described the service station as a humble effort to keep alive the memory of the thirst suffered by the Karbala martyrs. "Offering water to people is a symbol of love, empathy, and human compassion, and can familiarize the younger generation with the humanitarian message of Ashura," he stated.

Addressing the moral and social challenges of the present era, Shabir Ahmad Mir stressed: "Today, society needs unity, brotherhood, tolerance, and steadfastness against oppression more than ever, and the message of Karbala can serve as a guide for contemporary humanity."

The Message of Ashura Belongs to All of Humanity

Retired professor Ghulam Hassan Baba also addressed the gathering, stating that the message of Muharram is not confined to any particular ethnicity, religion, or region but is a universal message for all human beings.

He noted that the uprising of Imam Hussein (PBUH) drew a clear boundary between truth and falsehood, teaching humanity to remain steadfast on the path of truth and human principles. "Today's world is in greater need than ever of peace, tolerance, moral courage, and mutual respect—values that are vividly present in the school of Ashura," he remarked.

Global Day of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH)

The program continued with a special gathering for the Global Day of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH), attended by a large number of mothers and infants. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow and tears as attendees commemorated the tragic fate of the six-month-old infant of Imam Hussein (PBUH), offering elegies and recitations in tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the exalted status of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH), emphasizing that this innocent child became a symbol of defenselessness, patience, and victimhood through his martyrdom in the desert of Karbala, awakening the conscience of humanity for all eternity.

They added that the Global Day of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH) is a day to honor the patience and fortitude of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and Hazrat Rubab (PBUH)—a day that reminds the world that sacrifice in the path of truth and justice shall never be forgotten.

Children Pay Tribute to Karbala Martyrs and Minab Martyrs

In another segment of the ceremony, children in attendance expressed their devotion to the martyrs of Karbala through participation in mourning programs. Participants also honored the memory of the innocent children martyred in recent days in Iran, holding their portraits and expressing solidarity and sympathy with the families of these martyrs.

Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH): Symbol of Patience, Innocence, and Truth-Seeking

Indian thinker Ghulam Hassan Rishi, speaking on the status of Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH) in the Ashura tragedy, said: "The martyrdom of this infant is one of the most heart-wrenching and impactful moments of the Karbala tragedy, continuing to grieve the hearts of believers and free people across the world."

He added that despite his tender age, Hazrat Ali al-Asghar (PBUH) transformed into a great symbol of patience, sacrifice, resilience, and defense of truth, and his name will forever remain in history as a sign of the innocence and righteousness of the Ashura movement.

The Message of Karbala: A Call for Peace, Justice, and Empathy

The Indian thinker further stressed that the message of Ashura and Karbala remains alive and inspiring for humanity today, calling people toward peace, compassion, empathy, forbearance, justice-seeking, and standing against oppression.

He noted that holding such programs plays an important role in acquainting the younger generation with Islamic history, the culture of Ashura, the sacrifices of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), and lofty human values, while strengthening the spirit of responsibility and ethical conduct in society.

The ceremony concluded in a spiritual atmosphere filled with love for the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), with prayers for the martyrs of Karbala, the martyrs of Islam, the unity of the Islamic Ummah, and global security and peace.

Participants concluded the event by chanting slogans of "Labbayk Ya Hussein" and "Labbayk Ya Ali al-Asghar," reaffirming their loyalty to the ideals of Ashura and the path of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

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