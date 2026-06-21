Lebanese Sunni Cleric: School of Karbala Teaches Ummah to Resist Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ahmad al-Qattan, head of the "Qawluna wal-Amal" association and a Lebanese Sunni cleric, has stressed that the School of Karbala taught the Ummah how to stand firm on truth and resist oppression, no matter how great the sacrifices.

In his weekly political address, Sheikh al-Qattan pointed to the immense suffering and tribulations endured by Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his household, noting that despite all hardships, they remained a banner held high, never retreating and never abandoning their principles.

The cleric linked this historic legacy to contemporary realities, affirming that this Hussaini approach has manifested itself in the steadfastness of Lebanon's holy warriors and their uncompromising commitment to truth—despite being abandoned by the world. He added that this model has found its most beautiful expression in the Gaza Strip, where the people have stood with epic resilience against the forces of falsehood and oppression.

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