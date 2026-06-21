Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Israeli airstrike

AhlulBayt News Agency: Media sources have reported that Ahmed Samir Washah, a cameraman for Al Jazeera, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, the strike targeted a residential house in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, leaving three people dead and several others injured.

Washah was the brother of Mohammed Washah, an Al Jazeera correspondent who was killed on April 6, 2026, in a separate airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza.

Israeli drones struck Mohammed Washah’s car with a missile on Al-Rashid Street in western Gaza City.

With his death, Wishah became one of at least 260 journalists killed since the Israeli regime launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

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