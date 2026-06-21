Photos: First Specialized Hey'at for Children and Youth in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The "Hey'at-e Behesht", as a specialized religious assembly for children and youth in Tehran, began its activities on the first decade of the month of Muharram at the Malek National Library and Museum. This gathering, which holds its sessions with the presence of children, adolescents, and their families, takes place from 5 PM until the Maghrib call to prayer and will continue for 6 days until Tuesday, June 23. At this gathering, Saeed Azizi and Hadi Zeinoli speak as experts on family and social issues, and Hojjat al-Islam Ramezani also delivers lectures on children's topics.